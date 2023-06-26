FURBY IS BACK!

Believe it or not, it’s been 25 years since FURBY-MANIA, and Hasbro is bringing it back for its 25th anniversary.

Furby will be available for the first time since 2016, and the new version comes with “five voice-activated modes”, and more than 600 responses. It can also interact with other Furbys, so you can buy multiple. (Clever, Hasbro. Clever.)

Furby also “responds to hugs, pats, belly tickles, and shaking.” (Though it remains noticeably silent when someone in the household is shelling out $70 to buy another overpriced piece of 25-year-old nostalgia.)

Furby fans, rejoice! The latest version of the nostalgic toy includes brand-new features and a fresh look for a whole new generation of kids. (via @people) https://t.co/2n5Jxu3RaO — Yahoo Life (@yahoolife) June 22, 2023

Furby is available online now on Amazon for $99, and it’ll hit the shelves at most major retailers next month.

Furby was first launched in 1998, and over 40 million of them were sold globally in the first three years.