It seems we can’t go through a day without hearing some sort of Taylor Swift news. She is a phenomenon that has been dominating everything she touches and is most worthy of a dedicated reporter.

That said, according to a posting on its website, Gannett Co. wants to hire a “Taylor Swift Reporter” for USA Today and The Tennessean who can “capture the music and cultural impact” of the 33-year-old singer and songwriter.

Gannett Co. is one of the largest newspaper companies in the United States and is looking for one special reporter.

The USA Today job calls for a reporter with photo and video skills, “who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms.”

The position is remote and pays an hourly rate of $21.63 and $50.87. Assuming a 40-hour week, that’d work out to about $100,000 for a year at the top end of the range.

The candidate must be willing and able to travel internationally, presumably to Swift’s upcoming performances in Latin America, Asia and Europe.

The Eras Tour began in March and will run through the end of 2024, totalling 146 dates announced so far. Each three-hour performance is a tribute to her various albums or eras.