Garfield Pizza Place Opening Soon

GarfieldEats is opening soon on Bloor Street in Toronto.

It will be a hot spot for Garfield themed pizza, with the entire za shaped like Garfield’s head.

Garfield Peroni pizza…look at those ears! Order Now from GarfieldEATS App OR you can call us on +971 4 5657 685.Apply… Posted by GarfieldEATS on Monday, February 18, 2019

Obviously they will also serve Garfield’s all time favourite dish LASAGNA!!

Also offering cookies, coffees and specialty Garfuccinos.

Happy International Coffee day!Order Now our tasty pumpkin Garficcino from our GarfieldEATS App OR you can call us on… Posted by GarfieldEATS on Monday, October 1, 2018

There is a GarfieldEats location in Dubai, (that’s way too far for a road trip!) the Toronto location will be the first in North America.

I wonder if this place will be open on Monday’s? Garfield hates Monday’s!