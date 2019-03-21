Poster for Dora the Explorer Movie Revealed

Dora & the City of Gold is happening!

¡Come on, vámonos! 🐒 Check out the new poster for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, swinging into theatres this summer! Don’t miss the trailer when it debuts on the @Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this Saturday, 3/23 at 8/7c! #DoraMovie pic.twitter.com/Kuy6ThQa8I — Dora and the Lost City of Gold (@DoraMovie) March 21, 2019

Nickelodeon’s live-action movie is set for release this Summer and our very first look came today with the official poster.

Isabela Moner is in the spotlight as Dora, a teenage explorer who leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.

Opening in theatres August 2nd, watch for the all new trailer Saturday at 8 p.m. during Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.