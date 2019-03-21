Listen Live

Poster for Dora the Explorer Movie Revealed

Coming August 2nd...

By Darryl on the Drive

Dora & the City of Gold is happening!

Nickelodeon’s live-action movie is set for release this Summer and our very first look came today with the official poster.

Isabela Moner is in the spotlight as Dora, a teenage explorer who leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.

Opening in theatres August 2nd, watch for the all new trailer Saturday at 8 p.m. during Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

