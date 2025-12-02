Gatorade & Snapple Are Going Full Throwback — and Millennials Are Thriving

Finally, some good news we actually wanted: Gatorade and Snapple are bringing back their iconic glass bottles, and honestly? This is the closest thing to therapy we can afford right now.

Let’s start with the real tear-jerker…

🟢 Gatorade Is Back in Glass — and us ''80s/’90s Kids Are Emotional

If you grew up in the ’80s or ’90s, you know the vibe.

You’re home from school sick, watching The Price Is Right with a thermometer sticking out of your mouth… and beside you?



A giant glass bottle of Lemon-Lime Gatorade that your mom swore would cure literally anything: fever, flu, heartbreak, broken arm, probably.

Well, Gatorade is tapping into that warm, Vicks-VapoRub-covered nostalgia with a Stranger Things collab that’s so retro it might actually send us to the Upside Down.

🔥 The Gatorade x Stranger Things 1987 Hawkins Capsule Includes:

🟡 Collectible Lemon-Lime Gatorade in a retro glass bottle

👕 Heavyweight throwback tee with the upside-down logo and Hawkins energy

with the upside-down logo and Hawkins energy 🧻 Sideline towel with original 1980s-style branding

📅 Available Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. EST

💻 Only online at gatorade.com

💸 $70 for the full capsule

Perfect for fans, collectors, and anyone still recovering from Season 4’s trauma.

🍎 Snapple Is Also Bringing Back Glass Bottles

…But only for New York, because apparently they’re playing favourites.

NBC-LA reports that Snapple is reviving its legendary ’90s glass bottles — the ones that popped when you opened them and made you feel like you were starring in your own summer commercial.

But here’s the catch:

They’re only rolling them out in New York, for a limited time, and only in their top flavours:

Snapple Apple

Kiwi Strawberry

Peach Tea

Zero Sugar Peach Tea

Lemon Tea

Why NY only?

Because Snapple is based in Brooklyn and says its fandom is strongest there.

(Okay, Brooklyn. We get it. You win this round.)

📺 Quick Stranger Things Note (because we’re all waiting)

Season 5 Part 1 : Out now (Nov. 25)

: Out now (Nov. 25) Part 2 : Drops Dec. 25

: Drops Dec. 25 Series Finale: Dec. 31

Basically, Netflix said: Have a nice emotional breakdown over the holidays.

🧃 A Little History Lesson We Didn’t Ask For but Secretly Love

When did Gatorade stop using glass bottles?

Around 1998, when everything became plastic and slightly less magical.