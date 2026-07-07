Turns Out Gen Z Men Are the Healthiest Guys Around

For years, older generations have complained that Gen Z spends too much time on their phones.

Well... apparently they're also spending more time at the gym.

A new study of 2,000 men found that Gen Z men (ages 18 to 29) are officially the healthiest generation. They drink less alcohol, exercise more, get the most sleep, and even cook more meals from scratch than older guys.

Take that, avocado toast critics.

Millennials (ages 30 to 45) came in second, followed by Gen X (46 to 61).

Baby Boomers finished last overall, mostly because they exercise the least and reported drinking more alcohol than any other generation.

But before Boomers fire back, they do win in a few important categories.

They eat the fewest takeout meals, consume the most fruits and vegetables, and report the lowest stress levels. Meanwhile, Gen Z and Millennials were nearly three times more likely to say they often feel overwhelmed.

So maybe Boomers have simply reached that magical stage of life where they no longer care what anyone thinks.

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The study also asked men how they're trying to improve their health.

Here are the Top 10 habits they're working on:

1. Drinking more water

2. Going for more walks

3. Eating more fruits and vegetables

4. Exercising more

5. Eating less junk food

6. Improving their overall diet

7. Taking vitamins or supplements

8. Cutting back on takeout

9. Eating more protein

10. Getting better sleep

So if you're trying to be healthier, it turns out the advice hasn't changed much: drink water, eat your veggies, move your body... and maybe don't survive on energy drinks and drive-thru burgers.