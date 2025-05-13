Gen Z Thinks Their Pets Are Their Children — And They're Not Joking About It

A new study is shedding light on the evolving relationship between people and their pets — and it turns out Gen Z is taking "pet parenthood" to a whole new level.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 employed dog and cat owners across generations, nearly half of Gen Z respondents (48%) consider their pets to be equivalent to human children. That's right — for many of them, their furry friends aren’t just animals, they’re their kids.

RELATED: The Top Work Rules Gen Z is Willing to Break

Generational Gap in Pet Perspectives

While nearly everyone in the study (98%) agreed that pets improve their quality of life, opinions differ when it comes to how each generation defines the human-animal bond.

Gen Xers and baby boomers are more likely to view pets in a traditional light — as companions, support systems, or simply pets. Specifically, 37% of Gen X and 39% of baby boomers describe their pets as emotional support companions, while more than half (54% of Gen X and 51% of boomers) still refer to them simply as pets.

Millennials, on the other hand, are carving out a middle ground. About 13% of them see their pets as siblings — a step up from “just a pet,” but not quite the full parental role that Gen Z has embraced.

Why the Shift?

Several factors may be driving this generational shift. Younger generations are waiting longer to have children, focusing on careers, or facing financial barriers that make traditional family-building more difficult. As a result, pets are filling a deeper emotional space, offering routine, affection, and a sense of responsibility that mirrors parenting.

Social media also plays a role. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok are filled with pet-centric content — from dog birthday parties to "pupdates" — making the idea of being a "pet parent" more visible and culturally accepted.

It’s More Than Just a Trend

This shift in perception has real-world implications. Pet insurance, premium food, vet care, and pet tech are growing industries, partly fuelled by this deepening bond. And with Gen Z leading the way in treating pets like children, these trends are only expected to grow.

Whether you're someone who refers to your dog as your "fur baby" or you still think of pets as loyal companions, one thing is clear: our connection to animals is stronger than ever — it's just evolving with the times.