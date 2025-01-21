The Top Work Rules Gen Z is Willing to Break

Let’s be honest: every generation has its rule-breakers in the workplace. But Gen Z, known for shaking up norms, seems to have its own set of "non-negotiables" when it comes to bending workplace rules.

In a survey of 2,000 employees under 35, participants admitted they’d willingly break several traditional work rules—and some of their answers might surprise you.

Here are the top rules Gen Z is most likely to break, along with the percentage of respondents owning up to them:

1. Ducking Out Early – 34%

Over a third of Gen Z employees admit to sneaking out of work before the clock says it’s officially time to leave. Whether it’s to beat rush-hour traffic or squeeze in some extra “me time,” it seems they’re prioritizing life over long hours.

2. Calling in “Sick” (When You’re Not) – 27%

Who hasn’t wanted a day off just because? For Gen Z, more than a quarter see calling in sick when they’re perfectly fine as fair game. Honestly, we’re a little surprised this number isn’t higher!

3. Showing Up Late – 18%

Punctuality? Optional. Nearly one in five are okay with strolling into work fashionably late. Gen Z seems to believe as long as the work gets done, does it matter if you’re 10 minutes behind?

4. Quiet Quitting – 16%

Ah, the buzzword of the year! “Quiet quitting,” or doing just the bare minimum, resonates with 16% of survey respondents. For Gen Z, it’s about boundaries—if they’re not being paid to go above and beyond, why should they?

5. Using A.I. to Complete Tasks – 14%

The robots are here, and Gen Z is not afraid to use them. From automating emails to letting ChatGPT draft reports (ahem), 14% admit to leaning on artificial intelligence to get the job done faster and easier.

6. Taking Naps When Working From Home – 11%

Work-from-home life has its perks, including the ability to sneak in a midday nap. Over one in ten Gen Z workers confessed to catching some Z’s on company time. Self-care, right?

7. Overstating Work Hours – 11%

Whether it’s rounding up those minutes or outright fibbing, 11% admit to exaggerating how much they’ve worked. We imagine this one’s easier to get away with when working remotely.

8. Using Company Tools for Side Hustles – 10%

Freelance gigs and personal projects are thriving among Gen Z, and 10% say they’re not above using company software or resources to fuel their side hustles. Efficiency, or ethically questionable? You decide.

Gen Z’s New Work Philosophy

At first glance, these confessions might raise eyebrows, but they also highlight a generational shift in workplace values. Gen Z places high importance on work-life balance, personal well-being, and efficiency, even if that means rewriting the rulebook. While it might not sit well with everyone, it’s a clear reflection of how the traditional 9-to-5 is evolving.