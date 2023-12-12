Get In, Losers!  Mean Girls Restaurant Opening Up!

A “Mean Girls” pop-up restaurant featuring the iconic North Shore High is coming to New York City and LA in January.

The setting will resemble the 2004 teen comedy’s cafeteria, with a replica of the stage where the winter talent show took place.

Guests will be able to dine on “Burn Book” burger sliders, “Stab” Caesar salad and “Fetch” strudel.

Bucket Listers announced Wednesday that the limited-time “Mean Girls Experience” will open to the public in Los Angeles on Jan. 12 and New York on Jan. 19. The timing will coincide with the release of the new film “Mean Girls: The Musical” on Jan. 12.

Aside from dining, you can sip a cocktail at the Cool Mom bar during happy hour, gaze upon set pieces and iconic outfits at the Mean Girls Museum and buy exclusive Mean Girls Experience merchandise.

