‘Mean Girls’ Stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and More Reunite for Black Friday ad

The mean girls have all grown up since the beloved 2004 film, and Cady Heron (Lohan) is now a guidance counsellor, Karen Smith (Seyfried) a weather reporter, and Gretchen Wieners (Chabert) a stage mom.

“Some things never change,” Lohan as Cady can be heard saying.

“On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals,” she continues in the ad, heralding the arrival of holiday deals just a touch early this year.

Missy Elliott, makes a cameo as a teacher!

Lohan has long expressed an interest in starring in a “Mean Girls” sequel and she shared her joy exclusively with People magazine this week about reuniting with her former cast members.

“It was so nice being back together after all these years,” she said. “It was great catching up with everyone.”