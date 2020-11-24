Get Paid $2,500 To Watch 25 Holiday Movies!
It’s A Ho-Ho-Holiday Movie Dream Job!
A website called review.org wants to pay you to watch and review 25-holiday movies.
25-holiday movies in 25 days, do you think you could do it? To do this gig, you will get access to major streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prince, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movie Now.
For your efforts, you’ll get $2,500 and a year’s worth of seven different streaming services.
You have until December 4th to apply! If you need help deciding which movies to watch, here’s a list!
Also, Die Hard and Gremlins DO count has Christmas Movies!
Home Alone
Frosty the Snowman
The Santa Clause
Elf
Klaus
A Christmas Story
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Rise of the Guardians
The Polar Express
A Christmas Carol
The Holiday
Christmas with the Kranks
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Arthur Christmas
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967)
The Grinch (2018)
Miracle on 34th Street
It’s a Wonderful Life
Jingle All the Way
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Deck the Halls
Love Actually
Last Holiday
Four Christmases
The Muppet Christmas Carol