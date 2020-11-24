Listen Live

Get Paid $2,500 To Watch 25 Holiday Movies!

It’s A Ho-Ho-Holiday Movie Dream Job!

A website called review.org wants to pay you to watch and review 25-holiday movies. 

25-holiday movies in 25 days, do you think you could do it?  To do this gig, you will get access to major streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prince, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movie Now.

 

For your efforts, you’ll get $2,500 and a year’s worth of seven different streaming services. 

 

You have until December 4th to apply! If you need help deciding which movies to watch, here’s a list!

 

Also, Die Hard and Gremlins DO count has Christmas Movies!

Home Alone

Frosty the Snowman

The Santa Clause

Elf

Klaus

A Christmas Story

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rise of the Guardians

The Polar Express

A Christmas Carol

The Holiday

Christmas with the Kranks

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Arthur Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967)

The Grinch (2018)

Miracle on 34th Street

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jingle All the Way

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Deck the Halls

Love Actually

Last Holiday

Four Christmases

The Muppet Christmas Carol

