Getting paid six figures to mostly stare at a screen

A new Reddit thread has people sharing the “lazy” jobs that somehow still bring in massive paycheques, and honestly, millennials are reading this while answering emails at 10 p.m. for free.

Some overnight IT workers say they make over six figures basically being on standby in case the system explodes. Oil refinery operators reportedly pull in more than $200,000 mostly monitoring equipment.

Corporate travel agents can make close to $90,000 from home, while cruise ship lecturers get paid to travel the world talking about stuff they actually like. Imagine being financially stable AND relaxed? Revolutionary.

One guy claimed he earns $500,000 as a hedge fund programmer writing “simple reports,” which sounds fake, but so does owning a house at this point.

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Another construction project manager said he makes $300,000 a year while only doing about three hours of actual work a day. Meanwhile the rest of us are exhausted after answering one “just circling back” email.

To be fair, people online pointed out these jobs usually take years of experience and come with stress behind the scenes. Still… it raises an important question for the burned-out generation:

Do easy jobs actually exist anymore… or is everyone just pretending they’re not crying in Excel?