The Golden Globe Nominations Are Out, But Does It Really Matter?

Monday’s nominations were met mostly with silence from movie studios and actors who normally flood social media and reporters with thanks and reactions.

The globes are still flooded with controversy and it’s unclear whether anyone will even show up!

The winners of the Golden Globes will be announced on Jan. 9, but the ceremony’s format is unclear after broadcaster NBC earlier this year dropped plans to televise the glitzy awards dinner in Beverly Hills following criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes.

Critics objected to the Foreign Press Association having no Black members and raised longstanding ethical questions over whether close relationships with Hollywood studios influenced the choice of nominees and winners. Tom Cruise in May returned the three Golden Globe statuettes that he has won.

The HFPA has since added 21 new members, six of whom are Black; banned gifts and favours; and implemented diversity and sexual harassment training. The group now has 105 members total.

Regardless of this effort, perhaps it’s too little, too late as major film and TV studios have tried to distance themselves from the Globes…

The nominees this year include:

Best Motion Picture- Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman — Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga — House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart — Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Mahershala Ali — Swan Song

Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch —The Power of the Dog

Will Smith — King Richard

Denzel Washington —The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard — Annette

Alana Haim — Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence — Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone — Cruella

Rachel Zegler — West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio — Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage — Cyrano

Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick…Boom!

Cooper Hoffman — Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos — In the Heights

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia/Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France/Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe — Belfast

Ariana Debose — West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Ruth Negga — Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck — The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan — Belfast

Ciarán Hinds — Belfast

Troy Kotsur — Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog

Best Director — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg — West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve — Dune

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Adam Mckay — Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin — Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat — The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco — Encanto

Jonny Greenwood — The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias — Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer — Dune

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Be Alive” — King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto

“Down to Joy” — Belfast

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Respect

“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die

Best Television Series — Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Uzo Aduba — In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Christine Baranski — The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox — Succession

Lee Jung-Jae — Squid Game

Billy Porter — Pose

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Omar Sy — Lupin

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Elle Fanning — The Great

Issa Rae — Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish

Jean Smart — Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain — Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo — Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen — WandaVision

Margaret Qualley — Maid

Kate Winslet — Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany — WandaVision

Oscar Isaac — Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton — Dopesick

Ewan McGregor — Halston

Tahar Rahim — The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever — Dopesick

Andie MacDowell — Maid

Sarah Snook — Succession

Hannah Waddingham —Ted Lasso

