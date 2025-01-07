Golden Globe Ratings Hold Steady, But a Far Cry From Pre-Pandemic Numbers

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards kept their audience steady this year, with an average of 10.1 million viewers tuning in across CBS and Paramount+, according to Dick Clark Productions. That’s not far off from last year’s 9.4 million viewers, based on Nielsen data.

While those numbers might sound respectable, they pale in comparison to the show’s pre-pandemic glory days when the Globes routinely pulled in nearly 20 million viewers. For instance, back in 2020, a whopping 18.4 million people tuned in to catch all the red-carpet drama and teary-eyed acceptance speeches.

From Boycotts to a Bounce-Back

It wasn’t too long ago that the Golden Globes were hanging by a thread. In 2021, Hollywood collectively turned its back on the awards after The Los Angeles Times revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) had zero Black members. The backlash was swift, leading to the Globes being yanked off the air in 2022.

NBC briefly revived the ceremony in 2023 but then opted to drop it. CBS swooped in this year to give the show a new home, and by most accounts, it paid off. Viewers and critics alike were more impressed with the ceremony this time around, especially with host Nikki Glaser bringing her signature comedic flair.

Related: The Golden Globes Were Gloriously Golden This Year!

Big Winners of the Night

Despite going head-to-head with NBC’s broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game, the Globes had their share of standout moments. Top honours went to Netflix’s musical Emilia Perez and A24’s postwar drama The Brutalist. On the TV side, FX’s Shōgun and Max’s Hacks took home major awards, cementing their place as must-watch series.

While the ratings may not be what they once were, the Golden Globes seem to be carving out a path to stay relevant—scandals and all.