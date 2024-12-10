FOG ADVISORIES click here for details
SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS - Muskoka click here for details
Listen Live

Golden Globes 2025: Former Child Stars and Big Surprises Lead the Pack

Dirt, Dish & Divas
Published December 10, 2024
By Charlie

Awards season is officially in full swing! The nominees for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards were announced yesterday, and this year’s lineup has fans buzzing with excitement. From former child superstars making big moves to surprises, the list has something for everyone.

A Star-Studded Slate

Actors Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut took centre stage to reveal the nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes. Leading the pack is the musical Emilia Pérez, racking up an impressive 10 nominations.

Former Nickelodeon and Disney stars Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are continuing to shine. Grande earned a nod for her role in Wicked, while Gomez scored not one, but two nominations—one for her performance in Emilia Pérez and another for her fan-favourite Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. Talk about versatility!

Related: Selena Gomez May Sell Her Cosmetic Line Valued at $2 Billion

The Shockers

Among the surprises this year is Pamela Anderson’s nomination for Best Actress in a Drama. Her performance in The Last Showgirl has left a mark, earning her a well-deserved place among the best of the year.

Another unexpected delight? Jamie Foxx snagged a nomination in the Best Performance in a Stand-Up Special category for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was. The special, which drops on Netflix next Tuesday, promises to showcase his legendary comedic chops.

When and Where to Watch!

The 2025 Golden Globes will air live on January 5 on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Mark your calendars and get your popcorn ready—this year’s ceremony is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event!

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close