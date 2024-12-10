Golden Globes 2025: Former Child Stars and Big Surprises Lead the Pack

Awards season is officially in full swing! The nominees for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards were announced yesterday, and this year’s lineup has fans buzzing with excitement. From former child superstars making big moves to surprises, the list has something for everyone.

A Star-Studded Slate

Actors Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut took centre stage to reveal the nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes. Leading the pack is the musical Emilia Pérez, racking up an impressive 10 nominations.

Former Nickelodeon and Disney stars Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are continuing to shine. Grande earned a nod for her role in Wicked, while Gomez scored not one, but two nominations—one for her performance in Emilia Pérez and another for her fan-favourite Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. Talk about versatility!

The Shockers

Among the surprises this year is Pamela Anderson’s nomination for Best Actress in a Drama. Her performance in The Last Showgirl has left a mark, earning her a well-deserved place among the best of the year.

Another unexpected delight? Jamie Foxx snagged a nomination in the Best Performance in a Stand-Up Special category for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was. The special, which drops on Netflix next Tuesday, promises to showcase his legendary comedic chops.

When and Where to Watch!

The 2025 Golden Globes will air live on January 5 on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Mark your calendars and get your popcorn ready—this year’s ceremony is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event!