Golden Globes 2025: What to Expect from Hollywood’s Party of the Year

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards are kicking off the 2025 awards season in style, and this year’s show is shaping up to be one for the books. Hosted by the ever-hilarious Nikki Glaser—who’s not just hosting but also a nominee—it’s clear the night will have no shortage of laughs and memorable moments.

Honours for Hollywood Legends

The Golden Globes will be celebrating some of Hollywood’s finest with two major honours. Viola Davis will take home the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award for her extraordinary contributions to the entertainment industry, while Ted Danson will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his outstanding achievements in television.

The Night’s Heavy Hitters

Expect big wins from Emilia Pérez and The Bear, the two most-nominated projects of the evening. Meanwhile, the race for Best Musical or Comedy will be a nail-biter, with Wicked, The Substance, and Challengers going head-to-head.

Selena Gomez is making waves by crossing categories, earning nominations for her film role in Emilia Pérez and her TV work in Only Murders in the Building. Clearly, she’s having a moment!

First-Time Nominees to Watch

Some fresh faces are stepping into the spotlight this year. Adam Brody, Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell, Kathryn Hahn, Pamela Anderson, and Zoe Saldaña are all first-time nominees. It’s an exciting mix of talent, and we can’t wait to see who takes home their first-ever Golden Globe.

When and Where to Watch

Mark your calendars for Sunday, January 5! The Golden Globes will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can catch all the glamour live on CBS or stream it on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Whether you’re tuning in for the dazzling red carpet looks, Nikki Glaser’s comedic jabs, or to see if your favourites take home the gold, the Golden Globes are sure to deliver an unforgettable evening. Get ready for the ultimate Hollywood celebration!