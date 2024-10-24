Goldfish Gets a Grown-Up Makeover with a New Name for Gen Z Snackers

Starting Wednesday, October 23, the iconic Goldfish crackers, known for their bright orange, cheesy smiles, are getting a sophisticated new identity. Goldfish will now be called "Chilean Sea Bass."

Yes, you read that right. The crispy cheddar crackers that have been a snack-time staple for years are getting a more “adult” name, even though they’re still the same snack you love. According to Danielle Brown, Vice President of Goldfish, the rebrand is meant to appeal to those who grew up with the snack, particularly Gen Z and Millennials.

“We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages. Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too,” said Brown.

Chilean Sea Bass Crackers: Same Snack, New Vibe

The crackers may have a fresh name, but they haven’t changed. They still look and taste just like the Goldfish you know and love, except now they come with a more mature twist. The goal? To remind snackers that Goldfish aren’t just for kids. The brand has already been experimenting with bolder adult flavours, like the Old Bay Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot varieties that were a hit with grown-up snackers.

If you’re curious to try them out, grab two bags of the newly named Chilean Sea Bass crackers for $7.38 at ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com. They’re available until October 30, with new inventory dropping daily at 9 a.m. ET.

Don’t worry, though. If you’re more into the original Goldfish packaging, it’ll still be available at all your usual retailers throughout this Chilean Sea Bass phase. The rebrand is just a fun, temporary way to give the snack a little adult-friendly flair.

Bonus: Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavoured Grahams are Back!

As if the name change wasn’t exciting enough, Goldfish is also getting ready to bring back its popular Elf Maple Syrup Flavoured Grahams in time for the holiday season. Keep an eye out for this sweet treat to make your festive snacking even better!

So, whether you’re sticking with the classic Goldfish or getting in on the Chilean Sea Bass craze, there’s something for every kind of snacker. Time to elevate your snack game!