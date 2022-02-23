Good News, Sex Is Back After Falling Off The Agenda During Lockdowns!

Condoms, lube and bikini hair removal products are selling fast, with hygiene giant Reckitt reporting that sales shot up by nearly a fifth towards the end of last year.

And with that, sales of eco-friendly toys are way up! Couples are also getting more adventurous, trying out a role play, car sex, games and erotic fantasies.

Couples have also turned to sex therapy which has become very popular. Coaches are offering a safe space to navigate emotions and learn new skills. Also becoming very popular are swinging, polyamory and open marriages.

People are kissing again! And because we haven’t been able to do it for so long- there’s PDA everywhere. A lingering kiss that lasts around 10 seconds can also release the feel-good chemicals.

Morning sex is also said to be on the rise. Starting the day with a little hanky panky is not only mood-boosting but can knock up to seven years off you.

A recent study found that those in the 40 to 50 age group who looked younger than their age claimed to have sex around three times a week.

Teasing is no longer just for starters, as outercourse is set to become more popular than intercourse, says sexual wellness brand Lelo. Think sensual massage, “ear-play” — that is foreplay around the ears — and more. Taking time to explore instead of rushing to the finish line encourages better communication.

While all these things seem exciting, and though we are back to our fast-paced way of living, sex experts are predicting that sex will remain slower-paced than before.