What Everyone's Googling About the World Cup... And It's Exactly What You'd Expect

Somewhere, Google is wondering why it's working harder than half the midfield.

The World Cup is in full swing, and while millions are watching the matches, millions more are asking Google some... let's call them "important" questions.

Here are some of the biggest World Cup searches right now:

1. "Is soccer called football?"

Yes! In most of the world, it's football. North America is one of the few places still calling it soccer. Same sport, different name, same dramatic reactions when someone barely gets bumped.

2. "Is the U.S. in the World Cup?"

Yes, they are. In fact, the Americans have already advanced to the knockout stage after winning their group.

Closely followed by another popular search: "Is the U.S. good at soccer?" Apparently, Google has become the world's busiest sports therapist.

RELATED: World Cup begins as Canada braces for wave of matches, concerts and football fever

3. "Is ranch an American thing?"

This was one of the hottest searches related to the U.S. over the past week.

International fans have also been asking things like, "Can I bring ranch dressing on a plane?" and "What's the TSA ranch dressing rule?"

The answer? Yes... but not in your carry-on. Since ranch is considered a liquid or gel, it'll need to go in your checked luggage. Imagine explaining to airport security that your souvenir is Hidden Valley.

4. "Why are all the soccer cleats pink?"

It's not your TV settings.

Many of the world's top brands released bright pink, or "Electric Fuchsia," boots specifically for the tournament. The bold colours help players stand out on the pitch, and many athletes simply prefer brighter footwear.

5. "Do male soccer players wear sports bras?"

Not exactly.

What looks like a sports bra is actually a high-tech GPS tracking vest worn under their jerseys. It monitors things like speed, distance covered, heart rate and overall workload during a match.

And what are Canadians Googling?

We're keeping it practical.

Canadians are mostly searching for ticket prices, where to stream the matches, and plenty of information about Canadian star Alphonso Davies.