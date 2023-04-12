Gordon Lightfoot Cancels The Rest of His 2023 Tour

Lightfoot’s publicist released a statement on Tuesday explaining that “due to health issues,” the rest of the Canadian rock legend tour in the U.S. and Canada would be cancelled.

Gordon is now 84 and had numerous shows scheduled Stateside over the next couple of months. There is a show in Kitchener scheduled in October, but there has been no word on rescheduling.

The statement continued: “We thank you for respecting his privacy as he continues to focus on his recovery.”

Lightfoot has maintained good health (aside from smoking) since recovering from a stomach aneurysm back in 2002. He had a minor stroke in 2006 that temporarily left him without the use of the middle and ring fingers on his right hand but by 2007 he had full use again.