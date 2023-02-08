Listen Live

Grammy Ratings Are In And They’re Up

It’s about Damn Time, to quote Lizzo!

By Dirt/Divas

The 2023 Grammy Awards nabbed more than 12.4 million viewers, a 30% increase from last year’s ceremony and the largest audience since 2020, according to time zone-adjusted Nielsen ratings.

The show, the most-watched program of the night, also reached the largest live-stream audience in history on Paramount+ and other CBS platforms, a 33% increase from 2022.

It was a big night for people to watch!  Those who did saw Beyoncé’s history-making milestone of taking home the largest number of Grammy Awards ever, with 32 total, and Kim Petras becoming the first transgender woman to win in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for her hit “Unholy” with Sam Smith.

Beyonce Makes Grammy History!

Viola Davis also reached EGOT status when she won a Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for narrating her memoir, “Finding Me.”

This year, the awards were reportedly a big hit on social media, too, coming in as the No. 1 social entertainment event of 2023 so far.

The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah for the third year in a row at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, featured performances from artists including Styles, Petras and Smith, Lizzo and Bad Bunny, among others.

