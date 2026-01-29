Guns N’ Roses Members to Lead Big, Loud Grammy Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne (and the Performer List Keeps Growing)

Turn it up and gently warn your neighbours.

Ozzy Osbourne will be honoured at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night with a special tribute performance that reads like a rock dad’s dream playlist. Leading the charge are Guns N’ Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan, joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, producer Andrew Watt, and Post Malone.

In other words, this will be one of the loudest, most emotional moments of the night, and absolutely not the time to whisper.

The Ozzy tribute is expected to be part of the Grammys’ larger In Memoriam segment, which traditionally hits everyone right in the feelings before immediately pivoting back to glitter and lasers.

Who Else Is Performing?

Justin Bieber is also set to take the stage. The two-time Grammy winner is nominated for four awards this year, including Album of the Year for Swag, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Daisies,” Best Pop Vocal Album for Swag, and Best R&B Performance for “Yukon.” Yes, Swag is doing a lot of heavy lifting.

The Recording Academy also confirmed that all Best New Artist nominees will perform in a special segment. That includes:

Addison Rae

Alex Warren

KATSEYE

Leon Thomas

The Marías

SOMBR

Olivia Dean

Lola Young

Basically, if you blink, you’ll miss someone.

Sabrina, Kendrick, and the Numbers Game

Sabrina Carpenter was the first artist confirmed to perform and is having an extremely good year. She’s up for six Grammys, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Manchild.” Her album Man’s Best Friend is also nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Busy.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with nine nods. Close behind are Lady Gaga and several top producers, with Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator also stacking up nominations.

When and Where to Watch

The 2026 Grammy Awards air live on Sunday, February 1st, from Crypto.com Arena, hosted by Trevor Noah.

You can watch at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS Television Network, or stream it live and on demand on Paramount+.

Rock legends, pop stars, emotional tributes, and approximately 400 outfit changes. The Grammys are doing the most, as usual. 🎶🏆