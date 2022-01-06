The Grammys Postponed Due To Omicron Concerns

The year’s biggest night for music will be postponed indefinitely because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The awards were scheduled to be broadcast live on January 31st, however, a statement from the Recording Academy said that a new date will be announced soon.

The 2021 Grammy awards also were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was staged in March instead of January and included a mix of pre-recorded and live segments in front of a small, socially distanced crowd.

Organizers of this month’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, said on Tuesday they had cancelled in-person events and would move them online.

The Critics Choice Awards, which had been set for this Sunday, have been postponed with no new date scheduled.