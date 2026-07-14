Grandpa Takes an Unexpected Flight After Yellowstone Bison Charge

If you're heading out into nature this summer, here's a reminder that wildlife doesn't care if you're on vacation.

A frightening encounter at Yellowstone National Park has gone viral after a bull bison charged a grandfather who was visiting the park with his grandson, sending him flying several feet through the air.

A tourist was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown 8 feet into the air by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. Professional photographer Mike Macleod filmed the incident and said the bison was "angry, agitated and charging anything and everything." (No audio) pic.twitter.com/ELmHQjvxFj — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 12, 2026

The dramatic incident happened on Friday and was captured on video by onlooker Mike Macleod. According to Macleod, the bison had wandered into a campground and first approached a group of young boys who were taking photos from an estimated 15 to 30 metres away.

The boys moved out of the way, but moments later, the animal turned its attention to the grandfather and grandson.

The pair had also stopped to admire the bison from a distance when it suddenly charged. The grandson managed to get away, but the grandfather wasn't as lucky. '

The powerful animal caught up to him, hooked him with its horns, and launched him several metres into the air before he crashed back to the ground.

Other campers quickly stepped in, scaring the bison away, creating a safety perimeter, and calling emergency crews.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, there was still room for a little humour.

Macleod, a former U.S. Army paratrooper, joked to the injured man that he'd "give the landing a 9.5 out of 10." The grandfather reportedly replied, "Five years ago, I could've done better."

The man suffered a broken leg and required surgery, but he's expected to make a full recovery.

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Park officials are investigating what happened, and early reports suggest nobody was provoking or approaching the animal irresponsibly. Sometimes wild animals simply act unpredictably.

It's a good reminder for anyone from Simcoe County planning a camping trip or road trip this summer. Whether you're visiting Algonquin, heading north to cottage country, or travelling to a national park, wildlife deserves plenty of space.

A zoom lens is always a better idea than getting one step closer to the perfect photo.

As for the grandfather... he'll probably have the most unbelievable camping story at every family barbecue for years to come.