Great Jeans? Nah, We’re Talking Great Genes

A recent Reddit thread asked: What’s a small way you won the genetic lottery? And the answers? Absolutely wild. From freakishly perfect teeth to bladders built for marathon road trips, here are some of the standouts:

Three kidneys. Yep, someone was born with an extra one. No word on if they’re renting the third out for extra cash.



Room for wisdom teeth. The orthodontist dream — or nightmare, depending on your billing preferences.



No arm or leg hair. One person hasn't shaved in 26 years. That's a lot of saved razors and awkward shower balancing.



Massive bladder. Self-proclaimed "road trip champion" — you'll never have to pull over unless the gas tank's empty.



Runs on four hours of sleep. While the rest of us are zombies without eight, these people are basically hummingbirds.



Immune to brain freeze. Ice cream, Slurpees, and snow straight off the deck — all fair game.



Family longevity. All of one person's relatives live well into their 90s. That's a lot of birthday cake.



120% lung capacity. Apparently, their legs go numb when sprinting, so they only get tired after stopping. Sure… sounds safe.



No mosquito or poison ivy reaction. Canada's cottage country just got a new superhero.



Perfect teeth without braces. Or brushing… or flossing… somehow. (Dentists everywhere are shaking.)



Or brushing… or flossing… somehow. (Dentists everywhere are shaking.) Double eyelashes. No mascara needed. It’s rare, it’s glamorous, and it’s probably unfair.

So… what’s your genetic flex? And no, being able to eat an entire bag of ketchup chips without regret doesn’t count — but it should.