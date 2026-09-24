Popular Greek Retailer JUMBO Is Coming to Canada, With Its First Store Opening Near Toronto!

Move over, Costco! There's a new massive shopping destination coming to the GTA, and it could be dangerous for anyone who loves a good bargain.

Greek retail giant JUMBO is preparing to open its first Canadian location at Vaughan Mills, bringing an enormous selection of toys, home essentials, baby products, seasonal decorations and more.

And when we say enormous, we mean it!

The new store will occupy approximately 110,000 square feet of retail space, taking over the former Toys “R” Us location at the mall.

Shoppers will find JUMBO near Entrance 3, next to HomeSense and close to Pro Hockey Life.

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What Is JUMBO?

Think of it as a giant one-stop shop for everything from children's toys and household items to holiday decorations and everyday essentials.

The company started in Greece in 1986 as a toy retailer before expanding into a major shopping destination across Europe.

Today, JUMBO operates dozens of stores, including 53 in Greece, 20 in Romania, 10 in Bulgaria and six in Cyprus. The brand has also expanded into several other European countries through franchise partnerships.

More Canadian Stores Are Planned

The Vaughan Mills location is just the beginning.

JUMBO plans to open between five and 10 stores across Canada within its first three years of operating in the country.

An official opening date for the Vaughan Mills location has not yet been announced.

But one thing is certain: between Costco, HomeSense and now JUMBO, our wallets are going to need a support group.

Because nobody walks into a store that size for one thing and leaves with just one thing!