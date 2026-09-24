New Survey Finds Many Singles Worry They’ll Never Find “The One”

Is finding your soulmate becoming harder, or have we just forgotten how to date?

A new survey of 2,000 American adults, including 1,000 singles and 1,000 people in relationships, reveals that finding true love isn't quite the fairy tale many of us imagined.

Only 41% of singles feel confident they'll eventually find “the one.” And here's a twist: one in five people already in relationships admit they don't believe their current partner is their soulmate.

Talk about an awkward conversation over dinner!

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The survey also found that people have mistaken someone for their soulmate an average of twice, while a third have experienced even more heartbreak along the way.

Despite the dating disappointments, many people still believe in true love. About 26% believe there's one person out there who's right for them, while one in eight think we could have multiple soulmates throughout our lives.

And while monogamy remains the most popular relationship preference, younger generations are becoming more open to different relationship arrangements.

Have We Forgotten How to Date?

Apparently, many of us have lost our dating confidence.

More than half of respondents admit they aren't sure they've still “got it” when it comes to flirting and dating.

Women are feeling particularly rusty, with 60% questioning their dating skills compared to 47% of men.

And nearly one in five people say dating has changed so much that they no longer know what's considered normal.

What Should Happen on a First Date?

According to the survey, people still appreciate a few traditional dating experiences:

65% believe a first date should include sitting down for a meal.





61% think it's important to discuss what you're looking for in a relationship.





47% believe a first kiss is appropriate.





However, many respondents would rather save conversations about past relationships, finances and exclusivity for the second or third date.

And for those who have already found a partner, the challenges don't necessarily disappear.

Nearly a quarter say communicating their changing needs is their biggest relationship struggle, while 18% admit it's difficult to keep romance alive when everyday routines take over.

The takeaway? Whether you're single, dating or married, finding love is one thing. Keeping the spark alive is another.

And apparently, a whole lot of us are just trying to figure out the rules!