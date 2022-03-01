Green Day Cancels Scheduled Concert In Russia

Green Day cancels upcoming tour stop in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘This moment is not about stadium rock shows’ says the band!

The band posted the update to their Instagram page on Sunday, announcing the cancellation of their May 29 show at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

The Killers have also withdrawn from the Park Live Festival in July in Moscow amid the ongoing situation in Ukraine, a rep for the band told TMZ Monday.

Fourteen children have been killed after Russia invaded Ukraine; the military aggression began last week. It is claimed that 352 civilians have since died since Russian president Vladimir Putin has declared war on the people of Ukraine, CNN noted. Over 500,000 civilian refugees have fled the country to neighbouring countries, including Poland and Germany.