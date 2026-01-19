Green Day Is Opening the 60th Super Bowl, Because Time Is a Flat Circle

The NFL is officially leaning into nostalgia for the 60th Super Bowl, and it’s doing it with a very on-brand choice. Green Day will open the big game with a special anniversary ceremony.

The performance takes place on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium, and yes, that makes Green Day the hometown band welcoming football fans to the milestone moment. It’s like throwing yourself a birthday party and hiring your coolest local friend.

The opening ceremony will celebrate six decades of Super Bowl history, with Green Day helping bring generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field. Basically, a musical walk down memory lane, but louder and with better eyeliner.

The ceremony airs live at 3 p.m. Pacific on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo.

After the opening, the pregame performances roll on. Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones will deliver “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

In short: football, history, pop-punk nostalgia, and multiple chances to get emotional before kickoff. The Super Bowl is doing the absolute most.