“Grinch Spaghetti” Is the Latest TikTok Food Trend… and Yes, It’s Very Green 🎄🍝

Parents everywhere are once again trying to trick their kids into eating something that might be considered a vegetable. Enter: Grinch Spaghetti — the TikTok trend that turns your pasta bright green like the Grinch’s fuzzy little butt.

The concept?

Regular spaghetti… but Shrek-ified. 💚

How Are People Making It?

There are levels to this:

1️⃣ Food colouring — the lazy (and most popular) method

Just boil the noodles in green dye and voilà: radioactive pasta.

2️⃣ The healthy version — if you hate yourself

Pesto, broccoli purée, blended veggies… basically things your kids will sniff once and then mentally file under “mom is trying to poison me.”

Kids’ Reactions 😆👎

When it’s a surprise meal, most kids think it’s hilarious and festive.

Others?

Their faces say, “Nice try, Mother. I was born at night, but not LAST night.”

Adults’ Reactions 😒

Let’s be real:

NO adult is excited to eat green noodles.

Most parents are quietly making normal spaghetti for themselves, because we already deal with enough chaos — we don’t need Grinch pasta messing with our sanity, too.

Would YOU Eat It?

It does technically count as “eating your greens”… if you don’t read the ingredient label too closely. 😉

So if you want to go viral and terrify your picky eaters, grab the green dye and join the #GrinchSpaghetti movement.



Just… maybe don’t serve it on Christmas Eve. 😂