“Grinch Spaghetti” Is the Latest TikTok Food Trend… and Yes, It’s Very Green 🎄🍝
Parents everywhere are once again trying to trick their kids into eating something that might be considered a vegetable. Enter: Grinch Spaghetti — the TikTok trend that turns your pasta bright green like the Grinch’s fuzzy little butt.
The concept?
Regular spaghetti… but Shrek-ified. 💚
How Are People Making It?
There are levels to this:
1️⃣ Food colouring — the lazy (and most popular) method
Just boil the noodles in green dye and voilà: radioactive pasta.
2️⃣ The healthy version — if you hate yourself
Pesto, broccoli purée, blended veggies… basically things your kids will sniff once and then mentally file under “mom is trying to poison me.”
Kids’ Reactions 😆👎
When it’s a surprise meal, most kids think it’s hilarious and festive.
Others?
Their faces say, “Nice try, Mother. I was born at night, but not LAST night.”
Adults’ Reactions 😒
Let’s be real:
NO adult is excited to eat green noodles.
Most parents are quietly making normal spaghetti for themselves, because we already deal with enough chaos — we don’t need Grinch pasta messing with our sanity, too.
Would YOU Eat It?
It does technically count as “eating your greens”… if you don’t read the ingredient label too closely. 😉
So if you want to go viral and terrify your picky eaters, grab the green dye and join the #GrinchSpaghetti movement.
Just… maybe don’t serve it on Christmas Eve. 😂
