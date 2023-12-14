GRUBHUB SAYS EVERYONE IS ORDERING SALADS WITH FRENCH FRIES, AND PIZZA WITH PINEAPPLE

Do you ever order a salad for delivery, and then add on something else, because the salad isn’t that satisfying? You aren’t the only one.

Grubhub just released its year-end report, and one of the top trending orders was salads, with a side of French fries. More than 600,000 customers ordered that combination and French fries were the top-ordered side dish.

The most-requested French fry style was classic cut, followed by waffle fries, cheese fries, sweet potato fries, and curly fries.

But people are NOT pretending to eat healthier by putting veggies on pizza. Grubhub’s most popular pizza style of 2023 was: Cheese pizza, followed by Margherita, pepperoni, buffalo chicken, and Hawaiian pizza. And yes, that’s WITH pineapple. Pineapple on pizza rose 33% since last year.

This year, over 53 million items were ordered with heat. The most popular spicy orders were: Spicy potato soft tacos, spicy chicken sandwiches, spicy tuna rolls, hot and sour soup, and drunken noodles.

As for drinks, the top five pops were: Diet Coke, Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Ginger Ale.

And people were NOT concerned with drinking coffee too late. Over 10 million coffee beverages were ordered after 5:00 P.M.

And this is random: Orders of PICKLES were up a whopping 89%. Grubhub says people were ordering single items a lot this past year, including pickles…