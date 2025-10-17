You Snooze, You… Still Eat? Grubhub’s “Snooze Insurance” Is Here for the Sleepy Girlies

Late-night snack plans that turned into face-down-on-the-pillow naps? Relatable. Grubhub’s testing a cheeky fix for campus life: “Snooze Insurance” — a do-over credit if you fall asleep before your delivery arrives. (Finally, justice for the 1:47 a.m. poutine that never stood a chance.)

How it works (in normal human words)

When: Oct. 18 to Nov. 1

Who: Grubhub+ Student members (campus crowd only)

members (campus crowd only) What you get: $15 toward a replacement meal if you slept through your late-night delivery

toward a replacement meal if you slept through your late-night delivery How to claim: Text “DELIVERY” to 1-844-954-OOPS (6677) Saturdays at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Text to The catch: Limited codes drop weekly, first-come, first-served. So set an alarm… for your do-over.

Grubhub says 72% of college students have zonked out before their food showed up. (Honestly, that feels low. Have you met midterms?)

Pro tips to actually score the credit

Alarm it: Set a “Snooze Insurance” reminder for Saturdays.

Set a “Snooze Insurance” reminder for Saturdays. Speed text: Have the number saved so you can tap-send fast.

Have the number saved so you can tap-send fast. Don’t nap on Halloweekend: It’s peak late-night ordering — the codes will vanish faster than your vampire lashes.