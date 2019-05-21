Guest Shows Up with 10 Tupperware Containers To A Wedding

A m Pennsylvania bride posted a story about her wedding on a Facebook group called “That’s It, I’m Wedding Shaming.”

She recently got married, and she says she let one of her dad’s friends bring his daughter and daughter’s husband to the small wedding. But she got upset when she found out that the woman she barely knew brought 10 plastic containers.

And the woman filled seven of them with food from the buffet dinner, three of them with dessert, and grabbed a few beers and some floral centerpieces on the way out. Oh, and her gift to the couple was a $5 bill. The woman was not struggling financially, she just wanted leftovers.