Would You Try Guinness-Flavoured Ice Cream? Because That’s a Real Thing Now
If your ideal dessert screams, “I like beer, but make it fancy,” then have we got a scoop for you.
Guinness has teamed up with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a limited-edition Guinness-flavoured ice cream, complete with chocolate chunks — because clearly, someone dared to ask, “What if stout was… creamy?”
The flavour is called “Lovely Day for a Guinness,” a throwback to those classic 1950s Guinness ads. You can snag a pint for $12 online or at select Van Leeuwen scoop shops — assuming they haven’t already sold out to hipster dads and curious foodies.
And if you really want to level up, try this:
Drop a scoop into a tall glass, then pour cold Guinness over top for a beer float that says, “I’m an adult with questionable dessert boundaries.”
RELATED: Breast Milk-Flavoured Ice Cream Is Coming—And It’s Not a Joke 🍦😳
Just to be clear — the ice cream itself is non-alcoholic, so technically it’s kid-friendly… but let’s be honest: no one's jumping through hoops to score a $12 Guinness pint for a child who still thinks ketchup is spicy.
So — would you try it?
Or are you saving your weird flavour quota for dill pickle slushies and ketchup chip milkshakes?
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.