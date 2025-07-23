Would You Try Guinness-Flavoured Ice Cream? Because That’s a Real Thing Now

If your ideal dessert screams, “I like beer, but make it fancy,” then have we got a scoop for you.

Guinness has teamed up with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a limited-edition Guinness-flavoured ice cream, complete with chocolate chunks — because clearly, someone dared to ask, “What if stout was… creamy?”

The flavour is called “Lovely Day for a Guinness,” a throwback to those classic 1950s Guinness ads. You can snag a pint for $12 online or at select Van Leeuwen scoop shops — assuming they haven’t already sold out to hipster dads and curious foodies.

Guinness and Van Leeuwen dropped a limited edition ice cream collab 🍦 pic.twitter.com/i6cYXUbaN3 — CPG WIRE (@cpgwire) July 21, 2025

And if you really want to level up, try this:

Drop a scoop into a tall glass, then pour cold Guinness over top for a beer float that says, “I’m an adult with questionable dessert boundaries.”

RELATED: Breast Milk-Flavoured Ice Cream Is Coming—And It’s Not a Joke 🍦😳

Just to be clear — the ice cream itself is non-alcoholic, so technically it’s kid-friendly… but let’s be honest: no one's jumping through hoops to score a $12 Guinness pint for a child who still thinks ketchup is spicy.

So — would you try it?

Or are you saving your weird flavour quota for dill pickle slushies and ketchup chip milkshakes?