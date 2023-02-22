Listen Live

Guns N’ Roses Announce World Tour With A Stop in Toronto!

You can relive your grade 8 school dance!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s said to be a massive tour that will take the iconic band to stadiums, festivals and arenas this summer and falls!

The group hasn’t toured North America since their 2021 Tour ‘We’re F’N Back!’ In 2021.

The band will play four Canadian shows, including Moncton’s Medavie Blue Cross Stadium (Aug. 5), Montreal’s Parc Jean Drapeau (Aug. 8), Toronto’s Rogers Centre (Sept. 3) and Vancouver’s BC Place (Oct. 16).

Nickelback Is Going To Perform At A Canada Day Celebration!

Fan club pre-sales start Wednesday with a general on-sale taking place Friday, Feb. 24.

