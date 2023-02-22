Guns N’ Roses Announce World Tour With A Stop in Toronto!

It’s said to be a massive tour that will take the iconic band to stadiums, festivals and arenas this summer and falls!

The group hasn’t toured North America since their 2021 Tour ‘We’re F’N Back!’ In 2021.

The band will play four Canadian shows, including Moncton’s Medavie Blue Cross Stadium (Aug. 5), Montreal’s Parc Jean Drapeau (Aug. 8), Toronto’s Rogers Centre (Sept. 3) and Vancouver’s BC Place (Oct. 16).

Fan club pre-sales start Wednesday with a general on-sale taking place Friday, Feb. 24.