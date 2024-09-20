Gwen Stefani Drops Major News: New Album Bouquet and First Single Coming Soon

Gwen Stefani fans, get ready — the iconic No Doubt frontwoman just announced her fifth studio album, Bouquet, and it’s blooming this November!

A Musical Comeback We’ve Been Waiting For

At 54, Gwen Stefani shows no signs of slowing down. This week, she took to social media to share that her highly anticipated album Bouquet will be released on November 15. Along with the exciting news, Stefani also dropped the album’s artwork and full tracklist. And the best part? The first single, Somebody Else’s, is just around the corner — available September 20.

The upcoming album marks her first full-length project since 2016’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like, and it features 10 new tracks. One of the standout songs is a duet with none other than her husband and Country superstar, Blake Shelton. The track, Purple Irises, was previously released, giving fans a sweet preview of the album’s floral theme. Other songs include Pretty, Empty Vase, Marigolds, and more, all tying into the Bouquet concept.

Busy Fall for Gwen

But that’s not all Gwen has going on this fall. She’s also returning to The Voice for its 26th season as a coach. Stefani will be joining a star-studded panel that includes Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Reba McEntire. You can catch the new season premiere on September 23 at 8/7c on NBC.

With new music and a prime TV gig, Gwen Stefani is about to make this fall one to remember!