Gwyneth Paltrow Awarded $1 And Cleared of Fault Over Ski Crash

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has thanked jurors who found her not liable for a 2016 ski crash at a resort in the US state of Utah…

A retired doctor, Terry Sanderson said that Paltrow crashed into him causing injuries in a ski crash in 2016.

Mr. Sanderson, who was seeking $300,000 in damages, said Thursday’s verdict was “very disappointing”.

Jurors sided with Ms. Paltrow, 50, who blamed Mr. Sanderson for the accident and countersued $1 plus legal fees.

In a statement posted as an Instagram story, Gwyneth said to her followers, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity.”

It took the jury three hours of deliberation to unanimously find Mr. Sanderson entirely at fault for the incident, and award Ms. Paltrow the symbolic sum she had sought.