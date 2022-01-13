Hallmark Channel Airing Betty White Marathon In Honour Of Her 100th Birthday

Betty White was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday when she died on New Year’s Eve.

As the world continues to remember the “Golden Girl,” the Hallmark Channel has revealed it will pay tribute to White with a marathon of her work airing on January 17, which would have been her centennial birthday.

Beginning at midnight on the 17th, the Hallmark Channel will air a 40-episode marathon of “The Golden Girls.” Fans will be able to watch curated episodes of the classic show until the 2011 Hallmark movie “The Lost Valentine,” starring White and Jennifer Love Hewitt, airs at 8 pm ET/PT. The “GG” marathon will resume following the movie and conclude on January 18 at 5:00 am ET/PT.

In addition, the Hallmark Channel will also participate in the viral Betty White Challenge by donating to the North Shore Animal League America.

The Betty White Challenge is a movement on social media where fans encourage others to donate to a local or national animal shelter, organization, or agency in White’s name to celebrate her birthday and the cause closest to her heart.