Listen Live

Planning to Dress Up for Halloween at Work? Here’s Your Survival Guide 🎃💼

Lifestyle
Published October 27, 2025
By Charlie

Halloween is creeping up fast — and if you’re planning to show up to the office (or your Zoom square) in costume, there are a few tricks to make sure it’s more festive fun than HR horror story.

1. Check With Your Boss (or HR Witch) first 🧙‍♀️

Before you roll in dressed as a giant pumpkin, double-check that costumes are actually encouraged. Some workplaces go all-in — others prefer a “festive scarf” and call it a day. Don’t be the only one who missed the memo.

2. Make Sure You Can Actually Work in It 👠

If you can’t sit, walk, or type without losing a wing or tail, it’s not worth it. Comfort counts — especially when you’re trying to eat lunch without smearing fake blood on your keyboard.

3. Check Your Calendar 📅

That 2 p.m. client meeting might not pair well with your inflatable T. rex costume. If you’ve got serious calls or presentations, plan around them — or save the full costume for after-hours fun.

4. Bring a Backup Outfit 👗

Even if your day looks clear, things pop up. Nothing says “career moment” like dealing with a crisis while dressed as Barbie. Keep a change of clothes handy, just in case.

5. Use Common Sense (Seriously) 🚫

No political, cultural, or offensive costumes — even “ironic” ones. If you have to ask, “Do you think this might offend someone?” the answer is probably yes. Go cute, clever, or spooky — not controversial.

RELATED: THE WORST TYPES OF PEOPLE TO WORK WITH DURING THE HOLIDAYS

Bottom line? Keep it classy, comfy, and office-appropriate creepy. Because the only thing scarier than Halloween at work… is an awkward HR meeting the next day. 👻

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close