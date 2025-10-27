Planning to Dress Up for Halloween at Work? Here’s Your Survival Guide 🎃💼

Halloween is creeping up fast — and if you’re planning to show up to the office (or your Zoom square) in costume, there are a few tricks to make sure it’s more festive fun than HR horror story.

1. Check With Your Boss (or HR Witch) first 🧙‍♀️

Before you roll in dressed as a giant pumpkin, double-check that costumes are actually encouraged. Some workplaces go all-in — others prefer a “festive scarf” and call it a day. Don’t be the only one who missed the memo.

2. Make Sure You Can Actually Work in It 👠

If you can’t sit, walk, or type without losing a wing or tail, it’s not worth it. Comfort counts — especially when you’re trying to eat lunch without smearing fake blood on your keyboard.

3. Check Your Calendar 📅

That 2 p.m. client meeting might not pair well with your inflatable T. rex costume. If you’ve got serious calls or presentations, plan around them — or save the full costume for after-hours fun.

4. Bring a Backup Outfit 👗

Even if your day looks clear, things pop up. Nothing says “career moment” like dealing with a crisis while dressed as Barbie. Keep a change of clothes handy, just in case.

5. Use Common Sense (Seriously) 🚫

No political, cultural, or offensive costumes — even “ironic” ones. If you have to ask, “Do you think this might offend someone?” the answer is probably yes. Go cute, clever, or spooky — not controversial.

RELATED: THE WORST TYPES OF PEOPLE TO WORK WITH DURING THE HOLIDAYS

Bottom line? Keep it classy, comfy, and office-appropriate creepy. Because the only thing scarier than Halloween at work… is an awkward HR meeting the next day. 👻