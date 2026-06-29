Happy 100th Birthday to Comedy Legend Mel Brooks!

If laughter really is the best medicine, then Mel Brooks deserves partial credit for keeping generations alive.

The comedy icon celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday, proving that a great sense of humour might just be the ultimate anti-aging secret.

Brooks has spent nearly eight decades making audiences laugh with comedy classics like The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety, and the sci-fi spoof Spaceballs. Earlier this year, director Judd Apatow released the HBO documentary Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man! A title that, thankfully, only lasted a few months.

In the documentary, Brooks sums up his life's work perfectly:

"I was born to make people laugh. So, I do that."

And he's still doing it.

This year, Brooks sent a heartfelt video tribute to Eddie Murphy for his AFI Life Achievement Award and donated thousands of personal scripts, photos and documents to the National Comedy Center in New York so future generations can enjoy his incredible legacy.

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Retirement? Not a chance.

Mel is also set to return as the hilarious Yogurt in the upcoming Spaceballs sequel, expected to hit theatres in 2027. At 100 years old, he's still making movies while the rest of us are debating whether we have enough energy to unload the dishwasher.