HarperCollins Says It Won’t Publish Forthcoming Chris Cuomo Book

Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN on Saturday following a suspension and review of his involvement of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In just under a week, Cuomo has lost his prime-time show on CNN, and Sirius XM show and his book deal.

And on top of this, Days before he was fired from CNN, Cuomo was accused of sexual misconduct by a former junior colleague at another network. The accuser’s attorney, Debra Katz, said she was in discussions with CNN about providing evidence of the allegations against Cuomo when the network decided to part ways with the face of what was a top show.