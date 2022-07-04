Harry Styles Cancels Concert After Copenhagen Shooting

The attack took place at a shopping centre not far from where Styles was set to perform on Sunday night!

Due to the shooting, the concert was cancelled and Harry is phrasing the police for their response.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting,” Styles wrote on Twitter.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.



I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.



I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

Three people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at Field’s mall in the capital, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with manslaughter.

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook/Harry Styles