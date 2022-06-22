Harry Styles Will Design A New Collection For Gucci!

Singer, songwriter, actor, model and now … fashion designer! Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele revealed during a press conference that he and Harry Styles are teaming up to create 25 new looks for their HA HA HA collection, which is a combination of Alessandro and Harry’s first initials.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “The 25-look collection will hit Gucci stores in October. Encompassing sport coats with meaty lapels, neckerchiefs and glen-plaid topcoats, the clothes have a palpable ’70s look to them, and were introduced inside a Milanese vintage store alongside decades-old pieces.”

As for the collection’s inspiration, Alessandro says, “We were sharing for a long time images of eccentric men from that era.” “Making the collection was kind of like working at home on a rainy day between two friends, doing something to have fun,” Alessandro shared during the press conference.

When it comes to Gucci, Harry is no stranger. He made history as the ‘first solo male star to make the cover of Vogue magazine’ back in 2020, all while rocking a Gucci dress, and also arrived alongside Alessandro wearing a complete Gucci outfit at the 2019 Met Gala.

The HA HA HA collection is set to hit Gucci stores in October.

Also on the way: based on Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name, Harry stars in My Policeman, a story that follows Tom, a married, closeted gay policeman in the 1950s. The movie will hit select theatres on October 21st and will be available on Prime Video beginning November 4.