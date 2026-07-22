Harry Styles Cancels Concert Just Hours Before Showtime

It was a tough night for Harry Styles fans in Brazil.

The singer was forced to cancel his July 21 concert in São Paulo just hours before he was scheduled to take the stage because of an undisclosed health issue.

No details have been released about what happened, but promoter Live Nation says everyone who bought tickets will receive a full refund through their original payment method, with Ticketmaster Brasil emailing fans the details.

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The good news?

Harry's next São Paulo concert is still expected to go ahead as planned. Fans who had tickets for the cancelled show will also have a chance to grab a limited number of tickets for Friday's performance, while supplies last.

This marks the first cancelled show of Harry's Together, Together Tour, which kicked off back in May.

Aside from this setback, the tour has been a huge success. Earlier this month, Harry wrapped up an incredible 12-show run at London's Wembley Stadium, setting a Guinness World Record for the longest concert residency by a solo musician at the iconic venue. Even Canadian country superstar Shania Twain made an appearance as an opening act.

The tour is in support of Harry's latest album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, with upcoming stops including Mexico City before he heads to New York's Madison Square Garden for an extended residency.

Here's hoping it's nothing serious and Harry is back on stage soon. Because if there's one thing tougher than getting concert tickets...

It's getting the text that says, "Tonight's show has been cancelled." 🎤💔