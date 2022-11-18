Harry Styles Hit In The Face When Someone In The Audience Threw Skittles At Him!

Harry Styles was hit in the eye when someone in his audience threw Skittles at his face. It was all caught on camera during his Los Angeles concert on Monday (11-14). He was hit so hard that he physically recoiled and covered his face, but kept right on performing. Later, he even joked about possibly wearing an eyepatch. This isn’t the first time someone has tossed something on stage at him. Harry took a bottle to the groin once.

Thankfully, Styles wasn’t severely injured and later his backing bandmate, Pauli The PSM shared an update on Instagram confirming that his eye was okay. Pauli wrote: “But do me a favour, don’t throw no more Skittles on stage.”