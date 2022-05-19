Harry Styles Pop Up Shop Coming To Toronto This Weekend
This could be a fun adventure this weekend, head down to the Six!
Calling all Harry Styles fans, prepare for a big deficit in your wallets this weekend!
In celebration of Harry’s new album Harry’s House dropping this Friday, Toronto will be getting a Harry’s House Pop Up Shop.
Related: Harry Styles Is Coming To Toronto…
Located at 501 Queen Street West near Queen & Augusta: doors open at 4 PM on Friday (3 PM if you have an American Express Credit Card). The pop-up will remain open until 9 PM on Friday, plus 11 AM-6 PM on Saturday and Sunday.
Harry’s House Pop-Ups Opening on May 20th.https://t.co/JxmWAz9hkh pic.twitter.com/wkRrzCDBL3
— HSHQ (@HSHQ) May 17, 2022
What will be offered at the pop-up?
-Exclusive merchandise
-Limited edition orange vinyl
-Specialty box sets
And perhaps the best piece of them all… a Harry’s House Blue Box Set! Check out the contents in the video below: