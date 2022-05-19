Listen Live

Harry Styles Pop Up Shop Coming To Toronto This Weekend

This could be a fun adventure this weekend, head down to the Six!

By Dirt/Divas

Calling all Harry Styles fans, prepare for a big deficit in your wallets this weekend!

 

In celebration of Harry’s new album Harry’s House dropping this Friday, Toronto will be getting a Harry’s House Pop Up Shop.

 

Located at 501 Queen Street West near Queen & Augusta: doors open at 4 PM on Friday (3 PM if you have an American Express Credit Card). The pop-up will remain open until 9 PM on Friday, plus 11 AM-6 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

 

 

What will be offered at the pop-up?
-Exclusive merchandise
-Limited edition orange vinyl
-Specialty box sets

And perhaps the best piece of them all… a Harry’s House Blue Box Set! Check out the contents in the video below:

