Harry Styles Stopped His Concert To Find His Teacher In The Crowd!

Harry was performing to a crowd of 26 thousand people on Wednesday at Emirates Old Trafford when he asked the audience to help him with something!

“I’m going to ask a favour from you because I’d like to try and find someone in the audience,” he says to the crowd.

For the most part, everyone agreed to help Harry find his first school teacher, Mrs. Vernon!

“There she is,” he quickly exclaimed, looking up to the rafters and dropping to his knees in gratitude.

“How are you?” he asked. “I hear you’re retiring.”

“I’d just like to thank you for everything in those formative years and, yeah, thank you so much. It means a lot to me that you’re here tonight,” he said.”

Also Wednesday, the former boy bander sent fans into a frenzy following the release of a teaser trailer for his forthcoming film “My Policeman.”