HAS THE PANDEMIC RUINED VALENTINE’S DAY?

The pandemic has ruined a lot of things: Handshakes, for one, kissing random people at a club, actually, just going to clubs. And now, it’s taken out a whole holiday. Maybe.

In a new survey by Dating.com, 60% of people say Valentine’s Day has “lost its value” as a result of the pandemic.

They suggest that the pressures of the pandemic make people want affection more regularly throughout the year, and not just on a designated day.

More than half of the people surveyed say that they’ve made adjustments to make more days like Valentine’s Day.

And in another survey by the dating app Plenty of Fish, 67% of people said Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be a purely romantic holiday, with friendships and self-love being celebrated just as much. They say dating is still a priority for singles, but they’re “craving a broader sense of community.”

There are other changes to how we celebrate too. In yet another survey, 80% of couples say they’d rather spend Valentine’s Day at home than head out for dinner.