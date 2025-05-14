Hate Eating Inside Fast Food Restaurants? You're Not Alone, According to a New Report

If the thought of sitting inside a fast food restaurant to eat your burger and fries doesn’t appeal to you, you’re far from the only one.

A new report from the National Restaurant Association reveals what many of us suspected: a large majority of people are skipping the dine-in experience at fast food spots—and opting for the drive-thru, takeout, or delivery instead.

The Rise of Takeout Culture

According to the findings, nearly three out of four fast food customers—about 75%—prefer to take their meals to go rather than sit down and eat in the restaurant. Whether it's the convenience, the comfort of home, or just avoiding awkward public seating, the trend is clear: eating inside is declining.

And it’s not just fast food. The study showed that 47% of adults now pick up takeout from a variety of establishments—including coffee shops, sandwich spots, snack counters, and delis—at least once a week.

Drive-Thru Dominance

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the drive-thru remains king. About 42% of people say they use a drive-thru at least once a week, especially at fast food chains like McDonald’s and Taco Bell.

It’s quick, contactless, and ideal for multitasking parents, busy commuters, or anyone who just doesn’t feel like getting out of the car.

Delivery Is Here to Stay

And for those who don’t even want to leave the house? Delivery services are booming, with 37% of adults saying they order delivery at least weekly.

Whether it’s through restaurant apps or third-party platforms like Uber Eats or SkipTheDishes, Canadians are embracing the convenience of dining in without leaving their couch.

What’s Driving the Trend?

While the shift away from eating inside restaurants accelerated during the pandemic, it’s become clear that the preference for takeout and delivery is here to stay.

People value time, comfort, and convenience, and restaurant habits are adapting accordingly.

So if you find yourself parked in your driveway, eating fries straight from the bag with your car stereo on, know this: you’re part of the new norm.