Hate Needles? What If Your Next Vaccine Came With a Pint 🍺

For anyone who breaks into a full sweat at the word “needle”… science may have just said, hold my beer.

Literally.

A virologist named Chris Buck is working on something that sounds like it came out of a group chat at 11 PM: a “vaccine beer.” Yes. A shot… you drink.

Suddenly, everyone who’s ever said “I’ll just skip my flu shot this year” is like:

“…go on.”

So… What Is This Magical Science Potion?

The idea is to use specially engineered yeast (because of course beer yeast is involved) to deliver antigens into your body.

Translation: Instead of getting poked… you sip.

Before we all start lining up at the LCBO like it’s a medical clinic, a few things:

This is NOT for your typical vaccines

It’s aimed at something called polyomaviruses (tiny viruses that are usually harmless… unless your immune system is struggling)

And it’s still very much in the experimental stage

So no, your doctor is not about to prescribe you a six-pack.

@sciencenewsofficial Virologist Chris Buck tested a vaccine beer against polyomavirus on himself. The self-experiment is controversial as is Buck’s desire to share the potential vaccine as a food before getting FDA approval. Critics worry his actions could undermine confidence in vaccines. Science News witnessed some of his first sips of vaccine beer. Read more about this Science News exclusive coverage at the link in our bio! #Beer #Vaccine #Science ♬ original sound - Science News - Science News

The Catch (There’s Always a Catch)

Here’s where the vibe shifts from “fun science” to “maybe let’s not chug medical experiments.”

The testing so far?

Mice

The scientist himself

His brother

Which is… not exactly Health Canada-approved.

Experts are already side-eyeing this HARD, because:

It’s being delivered in a food product (hello, fewer regulations)

(hello, fewer regulations) It hasn’t gone through proper clinical trials

And mixing “medicine” with “beer” feels like something your friend Dave would invent after two IPAs

Why Beer Though?

RELATED: Six Years Since COVID-19 Was Declared a Global Pandemic

Simple. Chris Buck is a longtime home brewer. So basically this whole thing is: “I love science… and I love beer… what if… BOTH??”

You know what? Respect the passion. Question the execution.

If this ever did become legit (BIG if), imagine:

“I’m just heading out for my booster, want anything?”

Vaccine clinics turning into patios

That one friend saying, “I think I had too many… vaccines last night”

Public health messaging would get… very confusing.

Bottom Line

A vaccine beer sounds like a dream for needle-phobic people… but right now it’s more “science experiment” than “happy hour healthcare.”

So for the time being, if you need a shot? It’s still the boring kind… followed by a regular drink after.



If medicine ever starts coming in beer form, just know… we’ll all suddenly become very responsible about our health. Cheers to that. 🍻